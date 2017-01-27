WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
DA: Police To Review Who Knew About Butler School’s Lead Problem

January 27, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: Butler Area School District, Summit Elementary

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) – A prosecutor says state police will try to determine who knew what about problems with high levels of lead in water that forced a western Pennsylvania elementary school to close for two days earlier this week.

Butler Area School District Superintendent Dale Lumley apologized to Irate parents of Summit Elementary students on Monday. Students were given bottled water for two days earlier this school year after water tests in August found lead, but the school remained open until it closed for more testing over two days earlier this week.

Lumley says a maintenance supervisor overseeing the issue misunderstood a directive from state environmental officials, but district emails suggest Lumley knew or should have known about the continuing problem in September.

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger wants to know whether anybody’s criminally liable.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

