New York Woman’s Car Seat Poncho Keeps Kids Safe & Warm

January 27, 2017 11:09 AM
NEW YORK (KDKA) – Experts say putting your child in a car seat all bundled up in a winter coat could have deadly consequences.

As a result, a New York mother came up with a new way to keep your child safe and warm.

Erica Costello designed car seat ponchos.

It allows parents to buckle their kids in tight while keeping them warm at the same time.

Experts say straps might appear snug when you buckle your child into their car seat with a bulky winter coat. But, they’re actually more loose than you think.

Costello is hoping more parents follow her path.

“I wanted to find an alternative way to make it comfortable and safe,” she said.

The car seat ponchos cost up to $40 and can be personalized.

For more information, visit her website here.

