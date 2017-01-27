WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Officials Issue Warning About New ‘Can You Hear Me?’ Phone Scam

January 27, 2017 8:53 AM
Filed Under: Scam

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a simple question, but police say answering it could make you the victim of a crime.

It’s part of a new scam that’s making the rounds.

Here’s how it works:

The scammer calls your phone and introduces themselves or their business.

After the introduction, they will ask “Can you hear me?”

Your natural response is to say “yes.”

However, police say scammers record your response and then claim to sign you up for products you never asked for.

If you try to deny it, they’ll play back your verbal response and threaten to take legal action if you don’t pay.

The scammers have also been known to ask other simple yes/no questions in order to record victims.

If you think you’ve been victimized, check your bills for any out of the ordinary charges. From there, contact your credit card company, billing company or the Federal Trade Commission.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia