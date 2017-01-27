Officials Issue Warning About New ‘Can You Hear Me?’ Phone Scam

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a simple question, but police say answering it could make you the victim of a crime.

It’s part of a new scam that’s making the rounds.

Here’s how it works:

The scammer calls your phone and introduces themselves or their business.

After the introduction, they will ask “Can you hear me?”

Your natural response is to say “yes.”

However, police say scammers record your response and then claim to sign you up for products you never asked for.

If you try to deny it, they’ll play back your verbal response and threaten to take legal action if you don’t pay.

The scammers have also been known to ask other simple yes/no questions in order to record victims.

If you think you’ve been victimized, check your bills for any out of the ordinary charges. From there, contact your credit card company, billing company or the Federal Trade Commission.

