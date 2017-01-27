WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Police Ask For Help Searching For Mother Of Missing Twins

January 27, 2017 4:44 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, Inisha Fowler, Ivon Fowler, Patricia Fowler

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for the mother of a pair of twins missing for more than a decade.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office marked Patricia Fowler, 47, as a wanted fugitive.

Ivon and Inisha Fowler would be 18 now.

Photo: Provided By Family

Photo: Provided By Family

County social workers raised the question of the twins’ whereabouts last summer after they removed four other children for medical neglect from Fowler’s home. Police say the last anyone saw or heard from the children was in 2006.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Fowler allegedly has told multiple stories about where the twins are, including that she sold them for $2,000 apiece.

In December, police searched the area behind a home in Braddock, where it’s believed Fowler lived at one point. County Police say nothing was discovered.

Investigators have said they believe the twins are likely dead.

Patricia Fowler’s brother is facing charges for allegedly lying to police when he pretended to be his missing brother.

Anyone with information on her location should contact the ACSO at 412-350-4714, acso@alleghenycourts.us or Inbox via Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia