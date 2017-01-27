Police Ask For Help Searching For Mother Of Missing Twins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for the mother of a pair of twins missing for more than a decade.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office marked Patricia Fowler, 47, as a wanted fugitive.

Ivon and Inisha Fowler would be 18 now.

County social workers raised the question of the twins’ whereabouts last summer after they removed four other children for medical neglect from Fowler’s home. Police say the last anyone saw or heard from the children was in 2006.

Fowler allegedly has told multiple stories about where the twins are, including that she sold them for $2,000 apiece.

In December, police searched the area behind a home in Braddock, where it’s believed Fowler lived at one point. County Police say nothing was discovered.

Investigators have said they believe the twins are likely dead.

Patricia Fowler’s brother is facing charges for allegedly lying to police when he pretended to be his missing brother.

Anyone with information on her location should contact the ACSO at 412-350-4714, acso@alleghenycourts.us or Inbox via Facebook.