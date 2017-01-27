Police: Restaurant Owner Used Racial Slur At Black Customer, Faces No Charges

ANNVILLE, Pa. (AP) – A central Pennsylvania police chief says no criminal charges will be filed against a chicken wing restaurant owner accused of using a racial slur toward a black customer.

Annville Police Chief Bernard Dugan said Friday that the Just Wing It owner’s actions were “totally inappropriate” and confirmed he used a slur to describe the customer.

However, Dugan says he couldn’t confirm co-owner Chris Behney refused to serve the man based on his race.

Customer Ricky Bugg, Jr., a junior at Lebanon Valley College, says he and his friend were waiting for their order Sunday when Behney told him he didn’t need their business and used the slur.

Bugg says the owner also told him he can say whatever he wants now that Donald Trump is president.

A call seeking comment from Behney wasn’t immediately returned Friday.

