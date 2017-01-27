Rivers Casino To Offer Unique Wedding Reception Packages

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s one of the most special occasions in anyone’s life — when family and friends gather to celebrate the union of two people.

But a wedding reception at a casino?

“We have the staff to put on a very special day for the bride and groom,” says Craig Clark, general manager of the Rivers Casino.

Clark told KDKA money editor Jon Delano that wedding receptions at casinos are not uncommon, and the Rivers Casino is now open for that special occasion.

“I’ve seen different venues where there are hundreds of weddings during the year. We’re hoping to have 50 to 60 here each year.”

What makes it possible at Pennsylvania casinos is a change in state law that now allows families with children under 21 to access the casino through a separate entrance away from the gaming.

“Weddings are about a celebration with you family, and it’s difficult when you can only have over 21,” says Clark.

“But now with under 21 it’s really opening up the opportunity for us.”

Clark says cost is competitive, and the banquet hall can seat up to 350 guests.

And the spectacular location is sure to be memorable.

With the Rivers Casino’s prime location on the Ohio River, it’s pretty hard for any wedding part to beat this view in the city of Pittsburgh.

But it’s the full bar and customized food menu that Chef Adam Tharpe says will please the any wedding party.

“We have a wide range of foods here at the casino, from fast casual to fine dining,” says Tharpe.

And that includes the wedding cake.

“You eat with your eyes first, and that’s the same with food like wedding cake. So you want it to be beautiful first and whenever they cut into it, you want it to taste as good as it looks.”

And after the wedding reception, it’s easy to find else something to do.