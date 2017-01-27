WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Rivers Casino To Offer Unique Wedding Reception Packages

January 27, 2017 5:28 PM By Jon Delano
Filed Under: Adam Tharpe, Craig Clark, Jon Delano, Ohio River, Rivers Casino

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s one of the most special occasions in anyone’s life — when family and friends gather to celebrate the union of two people.

But a wedding reception at a casino?

“We have the staff to put on a very special day for the bride and groom,” says Craig Clark, general manager of the Rivers Casino.

Clark told KDKA money editor Jon Delano that wedding receptions at casinos are not uncommon, and the Rivers Casino is now open for that special occasion.

“I’ve seen different venues where there are hundreds of weddings during the year. We’re hoping to have 50 to 60 here each year.”

What makes it possible at Pennsylvania casinos is a change in state law that now allows families with children under 21 to access the casino through a separate entrance away from the gaming.

“Weddings are about a celebration with you family, and it’s difficult when you can only have over 21,” says Clark.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

“But now with under 21 it’s really opening up the opportunity for us.”

Clark says cost is competitive, and the banquet hall can seat up to 350 guests.

And the spectacular location is sure to be memorable.

With the Rivers Casino’s prime location on the Ohio River, it’s pretty hard for any wedding part to beat this view in the city of Pittsburgh.

But it’s the full bar and customized food menu that Chef Adam Tharpe says will please the any wedding party.

“We have a wide range of foods here at the casino, from fast casual to fine dining,” says Tharpe.

And that includes the wedding cake.

“You eat with your eyes first, and that’s the same with food like wedding cake. So you want it to be beautiful first and whenever they cut into it, you want it to taste as good as it looks.”

And after the wedding reception, it’s easy to find else something to do.

More from Jon Delano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App
Get KDKA Text Alerts

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia