Mayor Peduto Appoints Schubert As New Chief Of Police

January 27, 2017 11:23 AM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh Police, Scott Schubert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh has a newly appointed police chief.

Mayor Bill Peduto appointed Acting Chief Scott Schubert as the new chief Friday morning.

Schubert, who lives in brookline, has been a police officer for 24 years.

“I am thankful for the faith that Mayor Peduto and Director Hissrich have placed in me,” Schubert said. “My dream has always been to be a Pittsburgh Police Officer, and it is humbling to be considered for the position of chief. I look forward to continuing to serve the officers, the residents, and the visitors of Pittsburgh.”

He has held several positions over the years, including commander of Zone 6 and lieutenant in Major Crimes.

“Chief Schubert is not only respected within the Police Bureau, but across our neighborhoods as well. He is just the right person to steer the bureau as it grows to more than 900 officers this year, and to keep implementing the City’s commitment to community policing measures,” Mayor Peduto said in a statement.

Schubert joined the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police in 1993.

“Chief Schubert exemplifies the highest standards of excellence in policing and has a demonstrated commitment to the community. I look forward to building on our daily working relationship and promoting the safe and effective delivery of policing services,” Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said.

Schubert has been serving as the acting chief since Cameron McLay stepped down in November.

His nomination is still subject to City Council approval.

