Pa. Town’s Power Surge Fries Computers, Appliances, Siding

January 27, 2017 1:29 PM
Filed Under: Brookville

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (AP) – A power surge in a small western Pennsylvania borough damaged hundreds of homes, causing house fires and burning up computers and appliances.

The director of Jefferson County’s Department of Emergency Services says 911 calls started pouring in from Brookville on Jan. 20 just after noon. The borough 70 miles northeast of Pittsburgh has a population of about 4,000; at least 500 residents were affected.

Police Chief Jason Brown says even his department wasn’t spared: The surge tripped his radio, so he missed the initial emergency calls.

A spokesman for FirstEnergy says a failed power line insulator is to blame. Scott Surgeoner says residents can file claims to local provider Penelec, and also work with their homeowner’s insurance.

He says the cause isn’t clear, but equipment can fail after years of weather exposure.

Comments

One Comment

  1. David Colton says:
    January 27, 2017 at 2:12 PM

    Good Luck! Don’t know about PA, (As I haven’t been retired & back long enough to have a “claim” like this.) But back in 2000, in Florida, A insulator failed on a 138,000 volt power line. Line fell down across the 13,200 volt line feeding the transformer that feeds my house. (and many more transformers.) The voltage surge took out over $10K of stuff in my house alone. The power company (Florida Power,) called it an “act of God” as there were 30-40 mph winds during this time. Bottom line. Filed claim with my homeowners insurance (Nationwide.) I had the BEST HM-4 policy they offer. They paid me an average of 40% Said most of the stuff was 3 years or older-depreciation. I filed a class action suit (along with 65 others.) Florida Power was sold to Carolina Power & Light 6 months later. Case thrown out-Judge said the new owner couldn’t be held responsible for the previous owners “maintenance.”
    Like I said, Good Luck to the People up north!

  2. Dave Biller says:
    January 27, 2017 at 2:49 PM

    Our house burned two years ago in Waynesburg PA from the same exact cause. The power company blew everyone off. It’s a fight with the insurance company. They sent a cleanup contractor who ripped us off and nickeled and dimed us to no end…. Yep… Two years later and we still don’t have a home…. Good Luck…..

