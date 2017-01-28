WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Blackmon, Gaskins Spark St. Francis Past Robert Morris In OT

January 28, 2017 11:37 PM
Filed Under: Basketball, College Basketball, Robert Morris, Sports, St. Francis

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) – Isaiah Blackmon and Randall Gaskins Jr. scored 20 points each as Saint Francis edged away from Robert Morris 89-83 in overtime Saturday night.

Gaskins fed Blackmon for a 3-pointer that answered a Robert Morris dunk, giving Saint Francis a 73-72 lead early in the overtime and the teams battled from there with four ties and three lead changes.

Blackmon scored eight points in overtime, including a second 3-pointer for an 85-83 lead and Deivydas Kuzavas and Jamaal King hit four free throws in the last 11 seconds. Gaskins notched a season high on 8-of-13 shooting.

Josh Nebo scored 15 points with 10 rebounds and six blocks for the Red Flash (9-12, 6-4 Northeast Conference).

Matty McConnell blocked a Nebo attempt at a layup and Kavon Stewart scored at the other end to send the game to overtime tied 68-68. McConnell scored 16 to lead the Colonials (7-16, 3-7), Aaron Tate a career-high 15 and Stewart 14.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

