Blackmon, Gaskins Spark St. Francis Past Robert Morris In OT

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) – Isaiah Blackmon and Randall Gaskins Jr. scored 20 points each as Saint Francis edged away from Robert Morris 89-83 in overtime Saturday night.

Gaskins fed Blackmon for a 3-pointer that answered a Robert Morris dunk, giving Saint Francis a 73-72 lead early in the overtime and the teams battled from there with four ties and three lead changes.

Blackmon scored eight points in overtime, including a second 3-pointer for an 85-83 lead and Deivydas Kuzavas and Jamaal King hit four free throws in the last 11 seconds. Gaskins notched a season high on 8-of-13 shooting.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Josh Nebo scored 15 points with 10 rebounds and six blocks for the Red Flash (9-12, 6-4 Northeast Conference).

Matty McConnell blocked a Nebo attempt at a layup and Kavon Stewart scored at the other end to send the game to overtime tied 68-68. McConnell scored 16 to lead the Colonials (7-16, 3-7), Aaron Tate a career-high 15 and Stewart 14.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)