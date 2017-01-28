WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Cline Gets First Triple-Double In Richmond Win Over Duquesne

January 28, 2017 11:34 PM
Filed Under: College, College Basketball, Duquesne, Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – T.J. Cline scored Richmond’s first-ever triple-double with 34 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists, ShawnDre’ Jones added 30 points and fueled a game-breaking second-half run, and the Spiders beat Duquesne 101-90 on Saturday night.

Julius Johnson set career highs with 16 points and four 3s and Nick Sherod added 12 for the Spiders (13-8, 7-2 Atlantic 10), who used a season-high 24 assists to make 31 of 58 field-goal attempts (53.4 percent).

Duquesne led 57-52 in the second half after Emile Blackman’s 3 capped a 10-0 run, but Richmond tied it at 71 on Jones’ 3-pointer, which sparked a 13-2 run capped by his 3, for an 81-73 lead. Duquesne closed to 89-82 on a 3 by Mike Lewis II, but got no closer the rest of the way.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Cline scored his second career 30-point game on 11-of-15 shooting from the floor and 10 of 14 from the line.

Richmond led 46-44 at halftime after shooting 60 percent from the floor.

Isiaha Mike scored 23 points, Blackman had 22 and Lewis 21 for Duquesne (9-13, 2-7), which has lost five straight.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia