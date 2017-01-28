Family Of Migrants Denied Flight To U.S. Will Return To Iraq

CAIRO (AP) – Cairo airport officials say five U.S.-bound Iraqi migrants from one family who have been prevented from boarding an EgyptAir flight to New York’s JKF airport will return to Iraq.

They said the five will spend Saturday night at Cairo airport and leave for Irbil, capital of Iraq’s Kurdish region, Sunday morning. A sixth U.S.-bound migrant, a Yemeni national, left the airport to return to Cairo, where he resides.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Dutch airline KLM says it has had to turn away seven would-be passengers because they would no longer have been accepted into the United States under President Donald Trump’s ban on refugees.

Qatar Airways is advising passengers bound for the United States from seven newly banned majority Muslim countries that they need to have either a U.S. green card or diplomatic visa to travel.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)