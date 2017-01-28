WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Rally Showing Solidarity With Immigrants, Muslims, Refugees To Be Held In Oakland

January 28, 2017 11:50 AM
Filed Under: Casa San Jose, Donald Trump, Immigrants, Muslims, Oakland, Rally, Refugees, Schenley Plaza, Thomas Merton Center

OAKLAND (KDKA) — A rally will be held in Oakland on Saturday afternoon so Pittsburghers can show their solidarity with immigrants, Muslims and refugees.

The rally was co-organized by multiple local organizations, in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order to start “extreme vetting” of refugees.

In a release, the rally is described as “an action to show Trump that we stand with our neighbors, no matter their race, nationality or religion.”

Community organizers and citizen activists will lead the rally. Speakers from local immigrant and refugee communities will appear, as well as members of the Thomas Merton Center, which calls itself “Pittsburgh’s Peace and Social Justice Center,” and Casa San Jose, a resource center that helps local Latino communities.

The rally will take place at 2 p.m. at Schenley Plaza, on the corner of Forbes Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard. A march along Forbes Avenue is planned to follow the rally.

More information can be found on Facebook here: facebook.com/events/1188711024515328/

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    January 28, 2017 at 1:07 PM

    Will Poindexter Puduto attend?

