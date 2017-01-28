WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Police Ask For Helping Finding 23-Year-Old Man

January 28, 2017 4:28 PM
Filed Under: Dakota James, Missing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Missing Persons Unit is asking for help finding a 23-year-old man.

Dakota James, of the North Side, was last seen Downtown Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m.

James is 5’8″ and weighs 145 pounds. He has a chin-strap style beard, both ears are pierced with an extra earring on the upper part of his right ear lobe. He also has a triangle tattoo on the inside of one ankle.

He was wearing blue jeans, an olive green hooded sweatshirt, and tan moccasins.

Any with information concerning James’ whereabouts should call 412-323-7141. 

