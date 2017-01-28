Summit Twp. Elementary School Offers Blood Lead Level Testing

BUTLER (KDKA) – Summit Elementary School is offering blood lead level testing.

This comes following news that children were allowed to drink water at the school for months after testing showed higher levels of lead than are allowed.



A notice posted on the Butler Area School District website reads: On January 23rd, the Board of School Directors approved to contract with Butler Health System to perform blood lead level testing of students and staff of Summit Township Elementary School.

Parents and staff have several ways to take advantage of the testing:

1. On-site testing at Summit Township Elementary School – Butler Health System staff will be at Summit Twp. Elementary School on Tuesday January 31st and Thursday February 2nd from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

a. To make an appointment please call the school office at 724-214-3880.

b. Parents or legal guardians are required to be present with their child for the appointment.

c. Provide to the lab personnel at the time of service the attached Lead Information form provided by BHS Laboratory.

2. Testing at Butler Health System Labs

a. Stop in to any of the BHS Laboratories located in Butler, PA and notify them that you are there to be tested related to Summit Township Elementary School and that the services should be billed to Butler Area School District. No prescription is needed from your family physician or pediatrician.

b. Complete the Lead Information form provided by BHS Laboratory and provide it

to the lab personnel at the time of service.

3. The Board of School Directors also approved the reimbursement for blood lead level testing performed by a family physician. In order to obtain reimbursement complete the Blood Lead Level Testing Reimbursement Form and mail it along with the invoice/receipt for the testing to: Butler Area School District, Attn: Business Office, 110 Campus Lane, Butler, PA 16001.