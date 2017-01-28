WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Tea Party Held In Shadyside For Little Girl Battling Brain Cancer

January 28, 2017 11:21 PM
Filed Under: Bike Bald Group, Lexy, Shadyside

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A heart-warming celebration was held Saturday afternoon in Shadyside for a special little girl.

13-year-old Lexy is battling a rare form of brain cancer that has caused her to lose sight and has paralyzed her left side.

She always wanted to have her very own tea party, so the Bike Bald Group helped to make her wish came true.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Lexy has a lot of passion for the city of Pittsburgh, and she is a huge fan of all star athletes Ben Roethlisberger and Sidney Crosby.

“She’s so excited, I haven’t seen her like that in so long, she’s had a lot of issues lately, been in the hospital since Christmas…so when she found out about this tea party she was more excited than I’ve ever seen her,” mom Monica Delosreyes said.

Bike Bald provides cycling rides, as well as emotional, spiritual, and financial support for children battling cancer and their families.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App
Get KDKA Text Alerts

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia