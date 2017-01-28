Tea Party Held In Shadyside For Little Girl Battling Brain Cancer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A heart-warming celebration was held Saturday afternoon in Shadyside for a special little girl.

13-year-old Lexy is battling a rare form of brain cancer that has caused her to lose sight and has paralyzed her left side.

She always wanted to have her very own tea party, so the Bike Bald Group helped to make her wish came true.

Lexy has a lot of passion for the city of Pittsburgh, and she is a huge fan of all star athletes Ben Roethlisberger and Sidney Crosby.

“She’s so excited, I haven’t seen her like that in so long, she’s had a lot of issues lately, been in the hospital since Christmas…so when she found out about this tea party she was more excited than I’ve ever seen her,” mom Monica Delosreyes said.

Bike Bald provides cycling rides, as well as emotional, spiritual, and financial support for children battling cancer and their families.