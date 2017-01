GARFIELD (KDKA) — Crews battled fires at two homes in Garfield on Saturday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 5000-block of Jordan Way.

It’s believed the fire started in a vacant house and spread to the home next door.

No injuries have been reported at this point.

