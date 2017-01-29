Body Of WVU Student Found Along Rail Trail In Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Morgantown police say the body of a West Virginia University student has been found along a rail trail.

Sgt. J.K. Ammons says in a news release that the body was found Saturday near a bridge in downtown Morgantown.

Ammons says the body has been identified as 19-year-old Arthur W. Bagenda of Bethesda, Maryland.

Morgantown police are seeking information on the incident, which remains under investigation.

