Man Accused Of Stabbing Mother To Death In Lawrence County

NESHANNOCK (KDKA) — A man is facing charges for allegedly stabbing his mother to death inside her Lawrence County home.
It happened before noon Sunday on Lanewood Drive in Neshannock Township.
Police say Lauri Craven, 57, was stabbed multiple times after she got into an argument with her son Dean. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dean Craven, 27, is facing charges including homicide and aggravated assault.
He has been placed in the Lawrence County Jail without bond.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter