Multiple Shootings Reported In McKeesport

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Police are investigating multiple reports of shots fired that happened in McKeesport on Sunday.
Shots were fired on Soles, Beaver and Stewart streets early Sunday morning.
One person was reportedly shot and sent to a local hospital for treatment at one of the scenes. The victim’s condition is unknown.
Later in the day, just before 1 p.m., there was a report of shots fired in the 1900-block of Grandview Avenue.
It is unclear at this point if the shootings are connected.
Police are investigating.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter