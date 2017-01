OAKLAND (KDKA) — A man was beaten and stabbed in Oakland early Sunday morning.

The victim was found on Bates Street, near Zulema Street, around 12:30 a.m.

Police say the 36-year-old Oakland man was sent to a local hospital in critical condition.

No further details have been released at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

