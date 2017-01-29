Crowds Gather At Pittsburgh International Airport to Protest Travel Ban

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crowds gathered at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Sunday afternoon to protest the travel ban President Donald Trump signed into action over the weekend.

The Pittsburgh protest, organized through a Facebook event, was one of many airport protests held throughout the country over the weekend.

The woman who originally posted the event called it “a peaceful demonstration in support of immigrants and against the ridiculous ban and administration that continues to fight against our rights as humans.”

Demonstrators held signs reading “Refugees are welcome here” and “Anti-Muslim is Anti-American.”

Mayor Bill Peduto was there.

Mayor @billpeduto has arrived. City Councilman Dan Gillman also here pic.twitter.com/iTWaLrABvY — J. Dale Shoemaker (@JDale_Shoemaker) January 29, 2017

This was the second local protest against the travel ban. A march and rally to show solidarity with immigrants, Muslims and refugees was held in Schenley Plaza on Saturday afternoon.

