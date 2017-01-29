WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Crowds Gather At Pittsburgh International Airport to Protest Travel Ban

January 29, 2017 2:56 PM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh International Airport, Protest, travel ban

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crowds gathered at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Sunday afternoon to protest the travel ban President Donald Trump signed into action over the weekend.

The Pittsburgh protest, organized through a Facebook event, was one of many airport protests held throughout the country over the weekend.

The woman who originally posted the event called it “a peaceful demonstration in support of immigrants and against the ridiculous ban and administration that continues to fight against our rights as humans.”

Demonstrators held signs reading “Refugees are welcome here” and “Anti-Muslim is Anti-American.”

Mayor Bill Peduto was there.

This was the second local protest against the travel ban. A march and rally to show solidarity with immigrants, Muslims and refugees was held in Schenley Plaza on Saturday afternoon.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

One Comment

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    January 29, 2017 at 3:16 PM

    i happend to be at baggage claim to witness this. About half of them needed a good bath.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia