Police: Pa. Boy Repeatedly Abused By Network Of At Least 4 Men

WARMINSTER (KDKA) — On Sunday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub provided disturbing details surrounding a series of arrests in a child sex predator ring.

Kenneth C. Fenske, 57, of Quakertown, was the most recently arrested individual. He is charged with multiple counts of child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and unlawful contact with a minor.

Authorities say Fenske began to sexually abuse a an underage boy when the victim was 9 years old. Police say the same victim was repeatedly sexually abused by a network of at least four other men, who have all been arrested.

David Parker, 38, of Monroe County, faces charges of child rape and related counts, including possession of child pornography.

Jeffrey Harvey, 40, of Luzerne County, has been arrested and charged in Lackawanna County with unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a cell phone, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and statutory sexual assault.

Craig Knox, who was arrested and charged with sexual offenses in Virginia, has been extradited to Pennsylvania, where he is being held in Luzerne County.

Stephen Taylor has also been arrested in Virginia in connection with the case.

Authorities say the victim in this case has revealed deeply disturbing information.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

When the victim was 9 years old, Parker began taking him to a home where the victim recalled a group of men dressed up as animals. People who dress up as animals refer to themselves as Furries.

On numerous occasions, one of the men at these parties, dressed as a red fox, would take the victim upstairs and sexually abuse him.

“This is a horrendous case,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “It is deeply disturbing to me not only as Attorney General of Pennsylvania, but as a father of young children. We care about this victim and all victims of sexual abuse.

The victim in this case is now in foster care and receiving therapy.