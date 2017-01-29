Multiple Dead In Shooting At Quebec City Mosque

QUEBEC CITY (AP) – People have died in a Sunday evening in a shooting at a mosque in the provincial capital of Quebec City, police say.

President of Quebec City mosque says five have died.

Quebec City police spokesman Constable Pierre Poirier said two suspects were arrested.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act “barbaric violence” and expressed solidarity with victims’ families.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Twitter Sunday that he is deeply saddened by the loss of life. His office says no motive has been confirmed.

