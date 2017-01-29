WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Tillman’s Widow ‘Saddened’ By Trump’s Immigration Ban

January 29, 2017 9:39 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Pat Tillman

The widow of Pat Tillman has expressed disappointment over President Donald Trump after the administration imposed a temporary ban on travel to the United States from seven majority Muslim countries.

Marie Tillman posted a message on Facebook saying she was saddened by the executive order, adding that this was “not the country he dreamed of, not what he served for and not what he died for.”

Tillman left a multimillion NFL contract with the Arizona Cardinals at 25 to join the Army, eight months after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004.

Marie Tillman has carried on his name and spirit through the Pat Tillman Foundation, which provides scholarships to military personnel and their families.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

