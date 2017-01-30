93.7 The Fan Ron Cook Roast

On Thursday, February 23rd, leading sports, entertainment, civic, and media celebrities will gather to ‘roast’ 93.7 Fan’s Ron Cook!

Ron’s career in sports started in his Beaver Falls backyard in the late 1960s, pretending to be Roberto Clemente. Ron played high school baseball and football just poorly enough to realize that, for him, a career in sports would involve journalism.

Some of his highlights include a career with the Beaver County Times and Pittsburgh Press.

Ron is a regular columnist for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette since 1989 and currently hosts the mid-day slot on 93.7 the Fan with Andrew Fillipponi.

Larry Richert will host the event and the first 250 attendees on-site will receive a commmorative gift.

Food and drink available to purchase.

Ron Cook Roast Sponsors

Domenico’s Restaurant

Geico Insurance Agent Tim Hester

Precision garage doors