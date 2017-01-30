CBS & Grammys To Honor Bee Gees With Concert

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Recording Academy and CBS will pay tribute to the Bee Gees two days after the Grammys with a concert featuring a range of artists, including Celine Dion, Andra Day, John Legend and Keith Urban.

The show, “Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees,” will mark the 40th anniversary of the pop legends’ soundtrack to “Saturday Night Live,” according to a joint announcement released Friday.

Barry Gibb, the sole surviving member and co-founder of the Grammy-winning group who released a solo album late last year, will perform a selection of hits from the soundtrack, which won a Grammy for album of the year in 2004.

The concert will be taped Feb. 14 at the Microsoft Theater, to be broadcast on CBS later this year.

