WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Construction Begins On Section Of The Southern Beltway

January 30, 2017 6:35 PM
Filed Under: John Shumway, Quicksilver Road, Route 22, Southern Beltway, Steven Hrovich

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Twin spans fly over Route 22, bridging a gap from dirt to dirt.

Independence Excavating is clearing and grooming the first portions of the 13 mile trek across northern Washington County to Interstate 79. Wednesday the work takes its first bite, with the closure of Quicksilver Road.

“We’re replacing a water line and we’re also doing some other utility work and changing the grade of the road itself, in preparation of a pair of mainline bridges that will be built overhead,” Turnpike Engineering Manager Steven Hrovich said.

Detour signs will be marking the way around the construction of those overpasseses for the new road over Quicksilver Road.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

This $90 million segment, or about four miles of the beltway, will end just beyond Quicksilver Road.

“It is currently not anticipated for that second to open until the entire southern beltway is opened,” Hrovich said.

The construction of the 13 mile stretch of the southern beltway will come in sections, with several interchanges along the way. The connection to Interstate 79 coming between the Bridgeville rest area and the Cemetery of the Alleghenies is scheduled to be complete by the end of 2019.

Which will provide a critical link out of southern Allegheny County and Washington County.

“If you live south of Bridgeville this is the way for you to get to the airport,” Hrovich said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App
Get KDKA Text Alerts

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia