Family Terrified For Missing Duquesne University Graduate Student

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating the disappearance of a Duquesne University graduate student. The young man’s family is pleading for help and canvassing his last known location.

Fearful and desperate for answers Dakota James’ family is pleading for help.

“We know Kota is out there and we know he is cold and he is hurting and someone just needs to step up and let us know,” said Pam James, Dakota James’ mother.

When Dakota didn’t show up for work Thursday, they knew something was wrong because it was so out of character for him.

“In terms of disappearing or running away or all the things we’ve been asked so many times – no way, no way,” said Jeff James, Dakota James’ father.

Twelve family members from Frederick, Maryland are searching downtown Pittsburgh sharing Dakota’s picture and trying to find out his whereabouts.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

“He’s so organized and he’s so particular about his habits. He doesn’t not show up. He doesn’t not answer his phone,” said Angela Meadows, Dakota James’ aunt.

According to family members, Dakota was last seen Wednesday night with a female friend at 941 Saloon on Liberty Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh. Family said Dakota had a few too many drinks and was asked to leave the bar. They said they know he walked outside, but are uncertain as to what happened after he walked out of the bar. Monday, they were putting signs up all over the city, hoping that people will see Dakota, recognize him and call police.

“Did he go out and have a few drinks? Absolutely. The child is 23 years old and we understand that. But no, he did not leave this Pittsburgh area on his own accord,” said Pam James.

Dakota moved to Pittsburgh after he graduated from West Virginia University. He works full-time for J.B. Hunt and is also working on his Masters Degree in economics at Duquesne University with the hope of going to law school next.

“You can ask any family member, any friend that he has, from childhood to new friends now, that child had a plan for his life,” said Pam James.

“He didn’t just go away. Somebody knows something. We just need some help and we just want him back,” said Jeff James.