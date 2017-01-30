WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Fatality Reported In 20-Car Pileup On I-80

January 30, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: I-80, Union Township

CORSICA, Pa. (AP) – At least one fatality has been reported in a 20-car pileup on Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania.

State police in Jefferson County said the c rash was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes near exit 74 in Union Township.

WJAC-TV reports that police said at least one person was killed.

The Jefferson County coroner’s office said deputy coroners had been sent to the scene.

