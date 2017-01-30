Fatality Reported In 20-Car Pileup On I-80

CORSICA, Pa. (AP) – At least one fatality has been reported in a 20-car pileup on Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania.

State police in Jefferson County said the c rash was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes near exit 74 in Union Township.

WJAC-TV reports that police said at least one person was killed.

The Jefferson County coroner’s office said deputy coroners had been sent to the scene.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)