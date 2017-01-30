Immigration Lawyer Plans Meeting With Syrian Students In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kristen Schneck, a Pittsburgh attorney who specializes in immigration cases, says she will meet at Brashear High School on Tuesday morning with a large group of Pittsburgh Public School students, who are mainly of Syrian decent.

President Trump signed an executive order temporarily suspending entry into the U.S. of immigrants, and non-immigrants, from at least seven countries, including Syria.

“I am meeting with 30 students at Brashear High School, whose families are recently resettled immigrants in the Pittsburgh area,” Schneck told KDKA TV News. “A lot of the students have questions about what’s going to happen to other family members, and loved ones who are in the middle of the [immigration] process…like cousins, aunts, uncles, even sisters, and brothers.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Schneck said the meeting would be private.

Another local college leader, Ken Gormley, the President of Duquesne University, said in a statement in part “we support a reasonable approach to immigration that is not based upon fear, or hate, does not discriminate, and does not cause harm to individuals, families, or employers.”