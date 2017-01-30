WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Police: Allegheny Co. Sheriff Sergeant ‘Body Slammed’ Wife, Dragged Her Onto Porch

January 30, 2017 7:24 PM
Allegheny County, Bridgeville, Curtis Sowder

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say they were sitting outside a Bridgeville home earlier this month, because they believed a woman involved in an earlier domestic dispute had returned to the home against advice to stay away.

According to court papers, that is when officers saw Allegheny County Sheriff Sergeant Curtis Sowder pick his wife up and body slam her onto the floor. The observing officer says the woman was then dragged on to the front porch and left there unresponsive with a contusion on the left side of her head.

“It is my understanding that they want to reconcile and Mrs. Sowder is extremely comfortable with the agreement, Mr. Sowder loves his wife tremendously,” defense attorney Blaine Jones said.

Sowder has been charged with simple assault, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment of another person.  But in a deal struck in court Monday, all of those charges could be withdrawn if Sowder follows court ordered actions.

“The agreement is somewhat confidential, I can’t go into too many specifics, but provided everything is worked out satisfactory, charges will be withdrawn,” Jones said.

Sowder’s wife did not want to comment as she left court, her hand clearly bandaged. Sowder was placed on paid administrative leave when the incident happened.

