Third Person Arrested In Ben Avon Homicide

January 30, 2017 4:19 PM
Filed Under: Gregg Scholze, John Pignanelli, Kayla Naper, Kyle Stauber

BEN AVON (KDKA) – A third person was arrested Monday in a Ben Avon home invasion shooting that left one man dead.

John Pignanelli, 25, has been charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit robbery. He joins Gregg Scholze, 19, and Kayla Naper in being accused in connection with the Jan. 27 crime.

It was just after midnight when a group of people came through the unlocked front door of a home on Spruce Run Road and robbed people inside.

When one of the victims, Kyle Stauber, 18, went after the robbers with a baseball bat, he was shot and killed.

