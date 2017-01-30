Toomey Wary On How Trump Order Balances Security, Refugees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – Pennsylvania’s Republican Sen. Pat Toomey says President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration was too broad and poorly explained.

In his first public comments on it, Toomey on Monday also reserved judgment on whether the order properly balances defending Americans against terrorism and giving safe haven to refugees.

He suggests that’ll depend on how the administration enforces it, and says it’s fortunate the Trump administration clarified that the order doesn’t apply to green-card holders and that exceptions can be granted.

My statement on Executive Order concerning entry of foreign nationals to the U.S.: https://t.co/vp1LzRecll — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) January 30, 2017

Pittsburgh-area education officials are also weighing in on the controversial order.

“Recent actions by the executive branch raise serious questions that go to the heart of Duquesne’s core principles and mission, and prompt me to write this letter,” Duquesne President Ken Gormley said in a statement.”

A statement from Pittsburgh Public Schools said they will remain committed to the values and diversity of its students.

“We remain committed to our mission ‘…to prepare all children to achieve academic excellence and strength of character, so that they have the opportunity to succeed in all aspects of life,’ regardless of their immigrant status,” said Superintendent Anthony Hamlet. “It is unfortunate that many of our students and families are living with anxiety related to recent action at the federal level. We want them to know they are welcomed in the Pittsburgh Public Schools.”

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania criticized Trump’s order as contrary to American values and security. He says it appears driven by politics and discrimination, not by recommendations from national security professionals.

Pennsylvania’s Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro are also heavily critical of Trump’s order.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)