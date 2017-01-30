WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Toomey Wary On How Trump Order Balances Security, Refugees

Education Officials In Pittsburgh Also Critical Of Executive Order January 30, 2017 1:01 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Sen. Pat Toomey, travel ban

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – Pennsylvania’s Republican Sen. Pat Toomey says President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration was too broad and poorly explained.

In his first public comments on it, Toomey on Monday also reserved judgment on whether the order properly balances defending Americans against terrorism and giving safe haven to refugees.

He suggests that’ll depend on how the administration enforces it, and says it’s fortunate the Trump administration clarified that the order doesn’t apply to green-card holders and that exceptions can be granted.

Pittsburgh-area education officials are also weighing in on the controversial order.

“Recent actions by the executive branch raise serious questions that go to the heart of Duquesne’s core principles and mission, and prompt me to write this letter,” Duquesne President Ken Gormley said in a statement.”

A statement from Pittsburgh Public Schools said they will remain committed to the values and diversity of its students.

“We remain committed to our mission ‘…to prepare all children to achieve academic excellence and strength of character, so that they have the opportunity to succeed in all aspects of life,’ regardless of their immigrant status,” said Superintendent Anthony Hamlet. “It is unfortunate that many of our students and families are living with anxiety related to recent action at the federal level. We want them to know they are welcomed in the Pittsburgh Public Schools.”

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania criticized Trump’s order as contrary to American values and security. He says it appears driven by politics and discrimination, not by recommendations from national security professionals.

Pennsylvania’s Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro are also heavily critical of Trump’s order.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia