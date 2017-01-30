WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of Western Pa.

January 30, 2017 3:24 PM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Western Pennsylvania.

Lawrence County, Beaver County, Allegheny County and Westmoreland County will be under the advisory from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Two to four inches of snow is expected, with the heaviest snowfall between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Rain may mix in with the snow by noon.

In the afternoon, the rain/snow mix will turn to showers.

Drivers are urged to use caution as the snow may create travel difficulties. Pittsburgh Public Works will restart Snow Plow Tracker at midnight.

