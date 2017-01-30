Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of Western Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Western Pennsylvania.

Lawrence County, Beaver County, Allegheny County and Westmoreland County will be under the advisory from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Two to four inches of snow is expected, with the heaviest snowfall between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Rain may mix in with the snow by noon.

In the afternoon, the rain/snow mix will turn to showers.

Drivers are urged to use caution as the snow may create travel difficulties. Pittsburgh Public Works will restart Snow Plow Tracker at midnight.

We will restart Snow Plow Tracker at midnight tonight with a new round of snow expected to drop 1-3″ overnight. Response remains at Level 1. — PGH Public Works (@PGHDPW) January 30, 2017

