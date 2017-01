PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The daughter of former President Bush is speaking out about President Trump’s immigration ban.

Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of President George W. Bush, sent out a tweet criticizing Donald Trump’s immigration ban Tuesday morning.

Bush Hager says, “this is not the America I know, just a reminder to teach acceptance and love to our kids for all races, all religions.”

Bush Hager then posted a pic of her father’s “Islam is Peace” speech.