WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Market District Recipe: Green Pork Chili

January 31, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Giant Eagle Market District, Green Pork Chili

If you’re looking for a great dish for your Big Game party this weekend, check out this chili recipe from the Giant Eagle Market District!

Green Pork Chili
Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Serves 4-6 Prep Time: 25 min. Cooking Time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb Pork – Ground or Boneless Country Ribs or Leftover Pulled Pork or Ribs
  • 2 tbsp Canola Oil
  • 2 tbsp Pork Seasoning Mix
  • ½ cup White or Red Onions, minced
  • 1 ½ tbsp Garlic, minced
  • 1 bunch Green Onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 each Jalapeño or Poblano Peppers, roasted, diced
  • 1 jar Giant Eagle Salsa Verde
  • 2 tbsp Market District Jalapeño Hot Sauce
  • 2 tbsp Green Harrissa – Mild
  • 2 tbsp Lime Juice, fresh
  • 2 tbsp Cilantro, fresh, minced
  • 1 Can Cannellini Beans, drained
  • 1 quart Chicken Stock

Pork Seasoning Mix:

  • 3 tbsp Cumin
  • 3 tbsp Garlic Powder
  • 1 tbsp Coriander, ground
  • 2 tbsp Oregano, dried
  • 2 tbsp Parsley, dried
  • 2 tbsp Kosher Salt
  • 1 tbsp Black Pepper

Optional Garnishes:

  • Avocado
  • Cilantro
  • Sour Cream
  • Shredded Cheese
  • Green Onions

Directions:

1. Toss the pork with the oil and pork seasoning.
2. Place into a hot medium sized pot and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
3. Add in the garlic, white onions, green onion, and peppers. Sauté for 3 minutes.
4. Add the remaining ingredients except for the beans into the pot. Allow the chili to simmer for an additional 30-45 minutes. Stirring occasionally.
5. Add the drained beans and allow to cook for another 10 minutes.
6. Served hot by itself, over rice, over tortilla chips, or as a sauce for burritos or enchiladas.
7. Garnish with sour cream, shredded cheese, green onions, fresh cilantro, &/or avocado slices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia