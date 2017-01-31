Market District Recipe: Green Pork Chili

If you’re looking for a great dish for your Big Game party this weekend, check out this chili recipe from the Giant Eagle Market District!
Green Pork Chili
Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico
Serves 4-6 Prep Time: 25 min. Cooking Time: 1 hour
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Pork – Ground or Boneless Country Ribs or Leftover Pulled Pork or Ribs
- 2 tbsp Canola Oil
- 2 tbsp Pork Seasoning Mix
- ½ cup White or Red Onions, minced
- 1 ½ tbsp Garlic, minced
- 1 bunch Green Onions, thinly sliced
- 1 each Jalapeño or Poblano Peppers, roasted, diced
- 1 jar Giant Eagle Salsa Verde
- 2 tbsp Market District Jalapeño Hot Sauce
- 2 tbsp Green Harrissa – Mild
- 2 tbsp Lime Juice, fresh
- 2 tbsp Cilantro, fresh, minced
- 1 Can Cannellini Beans, drained
- 1 quart Chicken Stock
Pork Seasoning Mix:
- 3 tbsp Cumin
- 3 tbsp Garlic Powder
- 1 tbsp Coriander, ground
- 2 tbsp Oregano, dried
- 2 tbsp Parsley, dried
- 2 tbsp Kosher Salt
- 1 tbsp Black Pepper
Optional Garnishes:
- Avocado
- Cilantro
- Sour Cream
- Shredded Cheese
- Green Onions
Directions:
1. Toss the pork with the oil and pork seasoning.
2. Place into a hot medium sized pot and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
3. Add in the garlic, white onions, green onion, and peppers. Sauté for 3 minutes.
4. Add the remaining ingredients except for the beans into the pot. Allow the chili to simmer for an additional 30-45 minutes. Stirring occasionally.
5. Add the drained beans and allow to cook for another 10 minutes.
6. Served hot by itself, over rice, over tortilla chips, or as a sauce for burritos or enchiladas.
7. Garnish with sour cream, shredded cheese, green onions, fresh cilantro, &/or avocado slices.