More Snow To Impact W. Pa., Winter Weather Advisory Issued

January 31, 2017 10:00 AM By Ron Smiley
Filed Under: Ron Smiley, Snow, Winter Weather Advisory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several communities across western Pennsylvania due to snow from a mid-level low.

According to KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley, snow rates are expected to be the highest during the morning hours through noon, with rates tapering off as we head into the afternoon.  The advisory expires at 4 p.m.

While everyone should see snow today, it’s only northern communities that will see big accumulations.

Highs in Pittsburgh will be in the 40s this afternoon so we aren’t expecting to see much snow on the ground in the city.  You go up to Oil City though, and the high today will be in the mid-30s. Venango County has seen more than a foot of snow since Friday and any snow that falls today will just add to the several inches of snow already on the ground.

While snow rates will go down as we head into the afternoon, we are expected to continue to see snow showers overnight tonight and through the day on Wednesday.

Accumulations won’t be much locally with perhaps an additional inch for places along and north of Interstate 80.

New snow accumulations for places north of I-80 along with in the Laurel Highlands should be at around 3-6 inches of snow starting now and going through Wednesday afternoon.

