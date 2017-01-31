WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Not Bullwinkle! Idaho Family Finds Huge Moose In Their Basement

January 31, 2017 4:32 PM
Filed Under: Idaho, Moose

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An Idaho family got quite the surprise visit when they found a moose in their basement.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Department posted this photo on Facebook Monday.

They say the moose fell through a basement window well and ended up in the family’s basement.

Officers from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Department, Hailey Police Department, Bellevue Marshals Office, and the Idaho Fish and Game responded.

Officials say deep snow has brought wildlife closer to town and homes looking for food.

Officials attempted to herd the moose up the stairs and out the front door, but the moose was not having it, and charged at officers.

The moose was eventually sedated, and officers carried it up the stairs, and out the door to freedom.

