Probe Into State Police Academy Cheating Scandal To Be Made Public

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Findings in a Pennsylvania State Police Academy cheating investigation will be released in the coming weeks.

State Police Commissioner Tyree Blocker ordered an internal probe into allegations of widespread cheating at the Police Academy in December after a cheat sheet was discovered. Blocker then called for the Office of Inspector General to start its own investigation in conjunction with the internal review in March.

On Monday, a spokeswoman said the Office of Inspector General will publish its findings in the next several weeks.

Pennlive.com reports that the Office of Inspector General started a confidential tip line and interviewed cadets involved in the scandal after launching their own investigation. The academy has dismissed dozens of cadets since the start of the probe. Others have left voluntarily.

