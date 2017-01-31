Report: County Jail Officials Fear Overcrowding Due To SCI Pittsburgh Closure

HEMPFIELD (KDKA/AP) – Officials at one county jail are worrying about overcrowding issues due to the pending closure of SCI Pittsburgh.

According to a Tribune-Review report, Westmoreland County Prison Warden John Walton worries that inmate transfers to state prisons could take even longer, which would lead to overcrowding at the jail.

State officials previously said closing Pittsburgh posed a challenge because it serves as a diagnostic and classification center, and provides housing medical services such as a cancer treatment unit.

Westmoreland County inmates used to be sent to Pittsburgh for assessment before being placed in a state prison.

With SCI Pittsburgh closing, those inmates will now be sent to a facility three hours away near Harrisburg. Walton is concerned that the distance will result in fewer trips and a longer wait for transfers.

The decision to close SCI Pittsburgh came due to a decrease in inmates since 2012.

“Prison population is declining and that is a good thing because it means criminal justice reforms are working. We must continue to pursue smart reforms that reduces the burden on taxpayers and protect our investments in education and drug treatment to keep people out of prison where we will spend $40,000 each to house, feed and care them,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement.

The state says the Pittsburgh site could be shuttered, razed and redeveloped more readily than four other prison sites on the shortlist for closure.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)