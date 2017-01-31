Report: Rooney II Believes Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Will Return

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney says he believes quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be back in 2017.

Our news partners at the Post-Gazette talked with Rooney II about the Steelers season.

Roethlisberger told 93.7 The Fan that he wasn’t sure he’d be back after the Steelers lost to the Patriots in the AFC Championship.

“I’m going to take this offseason to evaluate, to consider all options,” Ben said earlier this month. “To consider health, and family and things like that and just kind of take some time away to evaluate next season, if there’s going to be a next season.”

Rooney told the PG, “He’s at that stage of his career where there are thoughts I think you have. I personally think he’ll be back, but that’s his decision.”

Rooney also said they will probably look into possibly drafting a quarterback in the NFL draft.

The PG asked Rooney about Antonio Brown’s antics, and he told them they weren’t a major distraction to him.

“Little annoyances, with the emphasis on little, as far as I’m concerned,” Rooney said.

Rooney says the team is hoping to have Brown with the Steelers for “a long time.”