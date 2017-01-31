Committee Approves DeVos For Education Secretary, Full Senate To Vote

WASHINGTON (AP) – One of the more controversial of Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees has won committee approval.

The Education Committee today approved the nomination of Betsy DeVos to be education secretary, after a clash by Republican and Democratic senators over the nomination.

Democrat Patty Murray charged that DeVos has spent her family’s wealth to push “extreme anti-student ideology.”

Devos’ nomination will now be voted on by the full Senate.

