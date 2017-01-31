Sources: Pitt Freshman On Ventilator After Fall 8-Stories Out Dorm Window

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A University of Pittsburgh student athlete remains in the hospital recovering from severe injuries after falling several stories from a campus dorm room window in Oakland.

Sources tell KDKA that Alex Delp, a freshman wrestler at Pitt, was in his eighth-floor dorm room at Sutherland Hall when the catastrophic accident happened over the weekend.

Both Pittsburgh and campus police are investigating the circumstances that lead to Delp falling eight stories from a corner window to the ground below. Officials are trying to determine if drugs or alcohol may have been involved.

KDKA spoke to several students who knew about the accident and remembered a lot of commotion with police and paramedics at the scene. Some were even acquainted with Delp.

“It took us off [guard], just a little bit, because anything that happens of this measure kind of scares you,” said Payton Deri, a student. “He’s a good kid and a good athlete.”

KDKA is told Delp suffered a torn aorta, broken bones and is on a ventilator at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

So far, no one from the university is commenting on camera. But, in a written statement, the director of university news said, “An injured student discovered by Pitt Police early Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, outside Sutherland Hall has been taken to Presbyterian Hospital for treatment. Pitt and Pittsburgh Police departments are investigating to determine the cause of the injuries. The Pitt community expresses its concern and hopes for the best possible outcome for the student and the student’s family.”

“He kept to himself a little bit, but he was just an overall nice kid to everyone,” said Deri.