Westmoreland Co. Community College To Close Waynesburg Campus

January 31, 2017 9:04 AM
Filed Under: Waynesburg, Westmoreland County Community College

WAYNESBURG (KDKA) – Westmoreland County Community College will shut down its Waynesburg campus in a few months.

The college president says the main reason is declining enrollment.

He says only 66 students attended classes in the fall, which is down from 113 in the fall 2015 semester.

Classes will continue until the end of the semester in May.

The school will vacate their property in the Evergreene Technology Park when the lease runs out in June.

