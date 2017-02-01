Businesses, Residents Scramble As Boil Water Advisory Remains In Effect Indefinitely

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Boil Water Advisory, in effect until further notice for thousands in the city, has caused a rush on bottled water and is also worrying some business owners.

The chef at Paris 66 Bistro in East Liberty was still cooking Tuesday night, but the staff was also taking cancellations.

“We already have 25 cancellations for [Wednesday] lunch and 33 for dinner, and that’s affecting my business. I mean, there’s nothing we can do,” said Fred Rongier, the owner of the bistro.

Rongier owns three local businesses. He says he’s heard nothing from the Health Department or Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority on what protocol to follow under the advisory.

“It’s a concern. We don’t know what to do,” he said.

So, the eatery is serving bottled water to all guests. They have plenty of that.

However, supplies are running low and selling out at grocery stores, so customers are scrambling.

“The entire row is empty, no waters. People are running all over the place, making phone calls trying to get water,” said Nick Sabert, a customer shopping for bottled water late Tuesday night.

“I was at a Starbucks in the middle of a coffee and then they said they had to close it down because of some contaminate in the water,” said Mark DeOcampo, who was also looking for bottles of water.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Meanwhile, back at Paris 66, their main concern is the well-being of their customers.

“My priority is safety, so I want to make sure my clients are safe, and if I see [Wednesday] that’s it’s not safe, I’m not going to open my doors,” said Rongier.