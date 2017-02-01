Former Plum Teacher Sentenced To Prison In Sex Scandal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – A former teacher, who pleaded guilty in connection with a sex scandal at Plum High School sex scandal, was back in court for sentencing on Wednesday.
In November, Michael Cinefra pleaded guilty to a host of charges related to a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student at Plum High School.
Today, he was sentenced to 3-6 years in prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
“He let down his family, he let down his profession, he let down all the students, he just let everybody down, devastating to him. Not in the sense he’s going to jail, which is obviously devastating, but just professionally, he ruined his life,” attorney Pat Thomassey said.
Cinefra and the student would text, and meet, often including kissing and touching, on as many as ten other times, in different classrooms at the school.
