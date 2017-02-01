Newsradio 1020 KDKA Drug Summit with Marty Griffin

Newsradio 1020 KDKA is hosting a Drug Summit event which will be broadcast live on KDKA on Thursday, February 16th from 9am to Noon with Marty Griffin at Orchard Hill Church in Wexford.
Marty will be joined by a panel of experts to discuss the dangers of drugs, the importance of communication, ramifications and what you can do to help yourself and others.
In addition, high school students, teachers and people from the Pittsburgh community will join us as part of a live interactive audience.
KDKA Drug Summit Sponsors:
A&R Solutions
Cove Forge Behavioral Health System
Green Briar Treatment Center