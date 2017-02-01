Officials: Still No Signs Of Contamination In City’s Water Supply

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Thousands of homes and businesses remain under a Boil Water Advisory across the City of Pittsburgh.

The state Department of Environmental Protection says low levels of chlorine at the Highland Park reservoir prompted the advisory.

No contaminants have been found; however, the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority and city officials are still not taking any chances.

At a news conference Wednesday evening, officials said there’s still no sign of contamination in the city’s water supply, but some fire hydrants will be opened to help flush water from the reservoir system that may not have been treated with sufficient chlorine.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority says the effort is part of a requirement by state environmental officials to document that “water of concern” is being removed from the system.

Environmental officials also want assurances that the plant is not providing inadequately treated water and that water in the distribution system meets all concerns.

“First and foremost, the health and safety of our residents in the city of Pittsburgh is our number one priority, and with that I’m happy to announce that no contaminants are being detected in our water system,” PWSA Executive Director Bernard Lindstrom said. “We issued this advisory on the guidance of the Department of Environmental Protection, it was issued as a precautionary measure and we are confident that we are doing everything we can to get the compliance requirements met for this water system.”

Officials have issued the Boil Water Advisory to 100,000 customers and have opened 15 water supply centers.

“The 311 response center will be taking calls on a continual basis until 7 o’clock tonight. We have DPW, fire, public safety personnel out in the streets right now delivering bottled water until 10 o’clock tonight,” said Kevin Acklin, the Pittsburgh mayor’s chief-of-staff. “There’s 15 water distribution centers in the affected areas that will remain open on a continuous 24 hour basis until this order is lifted, so you can count on that.”

Acklin says the 311 hotline has taken more than 1,200 calls, and 500 of those have been requests for water.

And Pittsburgh Fire Bureau Chef Darryl Jones is asking for patience as firefighters make the rounds delivering water to those who can’t get out.

“For all those that have been working, for the neighbors who took care of their neighbors, for people who took care of seniors, just a lot of gratitude and thank you,” Mayor Bill Peduto said.

UPMC officials have released this statement on their operations:

“UPMC continues to abide by the water advisory issued by PWSA for facilities in the affected neighborhoods and we are following recommendations from the Allegheny County Health Department. Water supplies, including bottled water, are being distributed to patients and staff. All UPMC hospitals remain operational and there is no impact on patient care. There have been no cancellations to any patient procedures, surgeries, and/or tests scheduled for Thursday.”

Officials also noted at the press conference that Pennsylvania water quality standards are more stringent than those of the federal government and even surrounding states.

As for the impact on customers when they can turn on their taps again, Lindstrom said, “It’s going to smell more like a swimming pool and I’m sure it’s going to taste a lot like it, too, for a little while. It’s hard to describe that unless you’ve actually tried it. However, that’s the best description I can give you.”

