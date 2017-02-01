Pat Narduzzi On Top Recruit Paris Ford: ‘We Can’t Wait To Get Our Hands On Him’

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – The Pitt football program just brought in the 32nd ranked recruiting class, highlighted by four 4-star recruits.

Head coach Pat Narduzzi joined The Starkey and Mueller Show to break down all the talent they brought in.

The gem of the class is local product, defensive back Paris Ford, and Narduzzi told us all about their prized recruit.

“I think we’re getting a very physical football player, a very emotional football player,” Narduzzi said. “I always tell our guys, it’s a game of emotion, you better be cranked up to play a game and have your mind right in that aspect, and he brings that. Obviously, he’s got the athletic ability. He’s got a lot of knowledge. He’s a football player. Talking to his coach, he coached a lot of guys in the secondary when he got there, fundamentally as far as what to do. So he’s a special, special kid and we can’t wait to get our hands on him here and coach him up.”

Another big get for the Pitt program today was running back AJ Davis, and Narduzzi told us what they’re getting in the Florida native.

“We’re getting a tremendous football player, a big, 6-foot, 205-pound big back,” Narduzzi said.

Given the reigniting of the Pitt-Penn State match-up, Narduzzi was asked if the coaching staff compares how they did as compared to their rival.

“It’s hard to evaluate who you wanted, who you didn’t want, who did they want without knowing. We’ll be measured on wins and losses with that school. We’ll be measured on how we develop our players, so it doesn’t matter who had a bigger class, a smaller class, higher rated class, lower rated class, it goes down to who is going to develop their players and win on game day. That’s the only thing I’m concerned with,” said Narduzzi.

To learn more about all the Pitt recruits that signed their Letter of Intent on Wednesday, click here.

To hear our entire interview with Narduzzi, click the link below:

Like The Fan On Facebook

Follow The Fan On Twitter