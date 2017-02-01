Pennsylvania Hunters Get Preliminary OK On Semi-Automatics

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission has given preliminary approval to letting hunters use semi-automatic rifles and shotguns.
Tuesday’s move comes in the wake of a new law Gov. Tom Wolf signed in November, that gives the game commission the authority to regulate semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and air guns.
The commission will hold a final vote on the measure at its next quarterly meeting March 27-28 in Harrisburg.
The use of semi-automatic rifles for hunting has been debated by legislators in some form since 2011.
The game commission has studied the use of semi-automatic weapons by hunters in neighboring states and concluded there’s no decrease in hunter safety.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)