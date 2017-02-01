BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Details | Neighborhood Map | Business Impact | Giardia Explainer | PWSA Responds
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Pennsylvania Hunters Get Preliminary OK On Semi-Automatics

February 1, 2017 9:02 AM
Filed Under: Hunting, Pennsylvania Game Commission

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission has given preliminary approval to letting hunters use semi-automatic rifles and shotguns.

Tuesday’s move comes in the wake of a new law Gov. Tom Wolf signed in November, that gives the game commission the authority to regulate semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and air guns.

The commission will hold a final vote on the measure at its next quarterly meeting March 27-28 in Harrisburg.

The use of semi-automatic rifles for hunting has been debated by legislators in some form since 2011.

The game commission has studied the use of semi-automatic weapons by hunters in neighboring states and concluded there’s no decrease in hunter safety.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia